Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa pays tribute to England legend Gordon Banks

Marcelo Bielsa has joined the tributes being made to Gordon Banks, saying the World Cup-winning goalkeeper was part of “the glory of English football.”

England legend Banks has died at the age of 81 after suffering from kidney cancer. His death was announced this morning.

His career earned him the reputation as one of the all-time greatest keepers and peaked with his appearance in the England side who won the World Cup in 1966.

Banks, who was capped 73 times and spent most of his club career with Leicester City and Stoke City, is most widely remembered for his brilliant diving save to keep out a header from Pele during the 1970 World Cup in Mexico.

Speaking this afternoon, Leeds United head coach Bielsa said: “He is the glory of English football. He's also the glory of world football.

“He's among the best goalkeepers in history and that's only a small group when we talk about the best ones. This defines Gordon Banks.”