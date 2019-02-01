Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa makes frank admission over coaching career

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that he doesn't believe he is a successful head coach preferring instead to think that the opposite is true.

The Argentine was asked about his nickname "El Loco" [crazy] ahead of this weekend's table-topping clash with Norwich City and whether he believed it to be a positive or negative reflection of his work to date.

Bielsa, who has won just three league titles over the course of his career but boasts an Olympic gold medal with Argentina, believes that his lack of a return on the trophy front is the reason why he thinks his career hasn't been an altogether successful one.

"First of all, I can’t say I’m a successful head coach. I’d rather say the opposite," Bielsa revealed.

"One of the things you hear the most when people talk about me is the lack of trophies. You can verify this.

"When you’ve been working in football for such a long time, and when you’ve been in football for such a long time, you have given the opinion enough factual elements to draw your own conclusions about this nickname, if it’s positive or negative, but I’m sure you think it’s a positive one."