Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa hails importance of attacking options

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has hailed the importance of having a wide array of "offensive" options in his Whites squad at Elland Road.

The Argentine was quizzed over whether the most difficult decision he had to make for Saturday's visit of Rotherham United was selecting between strikers Kemar Roofe and Patrick Bamford.

Marcelo Bielsa.

Bielsa replied with a staunch "no" but added that it was of high importance to have many options in the forward positions due to the impact they can make in games over the course of the season.

"The strikers, the offensive players, the two wingers and number 9 and number 10, these are the positions it's hard to play well," Bielsa revealed.

"It’s something very interesting, if you have a look. I made an analysis on what is the percentage for the offensive players, when you change them. For example, if you make have 10 changes. What is the percentage of the substitutions you make that are linked to the offensive players?

"And I did this analysis without taking into account the teams who had players sent off because when you have a player sent off we always take an offensive player to put a defender on.

"The percentage is very high. It doesn’t mean the offensive players are bad so that you substitute them.

"The majority of the substitutions you make are linked to the four offensive players. Why? It’s because it is very difficult to be an offensive player and it is very difficult to play well as an offensive player.

"That’s why it is very important to have many options for the offensive players. It’s very important to have two number nines, two 10s, two 11s, two sevens. The quantity of players you have in these positions is never a problem, but if you have a small quantity it’s a problem."