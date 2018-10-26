Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa dismisses idea that Nottingham Forest are a 'violent team'

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa is expecting a tough test on Saturday evening as Nottingham Forest make the trip to Elland Road but dismissed the idea that Aitor Karanka's side are a "violent team."

Forest, who sit top of the FA's Fair Play table, have collected 200 disciplinary points after seeing 42 yellow cards and three red cards in just 17 games this campaign.

Leeds themselves sit 8th on the list having picked up 28 cautions and one dismissal so far across their 16 fixtures but Bielsa admitted that when he had been preparing for the Championship clash he hadn't seen traits of a side who are ill-disciplined.

"From what I’ve seen of the opponent they have good players especially in midfield and offensive players," Bielsa told his pre-match press conference.

"We see that it’s a team that has developed its system of play very well, and it didn’t appear to me that it is a violent team. On the contrary I think it’s a team with a lot of enthusiasm and good style of play, but you’re giving us evidences that we didn’t know."

Asked if he could read too much into the discipline stats, Bielsa replied: "Many times we are mislead by statistics, but we shouldn’t think that this kind of statistic you’re giving us should be misleading because any sanction taken by the referee is a consequence of an act deserving of the sanction."