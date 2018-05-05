Leeds United head coach Heckingbottom finalises Myanmar squad

Leeds United manager Paul Heckingbottom is on the verge of finalising his squad for the club's post-season tour of Myanmar.

Leeds are due to fly out on Monday for the AYA Bank Tour, 24 hours after their last game of the season, before arriving back in the UK the following Sunday.

Paul Heckingbottom.

Heckingbottom’s side will play two games in the Far East, the first against a Myanmar National League All-stars team in Yangon on May 9 and the second against Myanmar's national team in Mandalay two days later.

United will first wrap up their Championship campaign against Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road on Sunday.

Heckingbottom said: "We've got the squad and Sunday will dictate finally but we've a squad of players together. We'll be taking the players who are available to go.”

Captain Liam Cooper and midfielder Pablo Hernandez will both miss the Myanmar tour with their partners expecting to give birth shortly.

Vurnon Anita and Conor Shaughnessy have also been ruled out after undergoing ankle operations on Thursday.

Striker Tyler Roberts, who is yet to play for Leeds since a January move from West Bromwich Albion, will remain in England but is expected to overcome a shin problem in time for the start of next season.