Leeds United have "everything you need to get promoted" believes Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis

Middlesbrough head coach Tony Pulis says Leeds United have got "everything you need" to come out on top in a promotion race following his sides 1-1 draw with the Whites at the Riverside.

Kalvin Phillips' late strike on Teesside was enough to earn a share of the spoils as United bagged in the eleventh minute of added time following an earlier stoppage as winger Jack Clarke received medical attention after falling ill on the Whites bench.

Middlesbrough head coach Tony Pulis.

Middlesbrough opened the scoring through Lewis Wing just 120 seconds following the break before United bagged in the 101st minute to fire themselves back to the top of the Championship table.

Pulis, who was speaking afterwards, admitted that he had been impressed by Marcelo Bielsa's team this season: “Leeds have got good players, they've got everything you need to get promoted.

"They've got pace in the right areas, their dead ball play, their free-kicks and corners, set-plays and they deliver real quality into the box.

"I've been really impressed with Leeds this year."

Reflecting on the game the 63-year-old said: “I thought we were fantastic first half, I thought our midfield players were top drawer. Mikel was the best player on the pitch by a mile for me.



“Saville, Wing and Jonny really got around Jordan and caused Leeds all sorts of problems and how Flinty doesn't score from that cross is just beyond me.



“It looks as though he only has to get contact on the ball and it's a goal.



“Coming in 0-0 at half-time I was disappointed because I thought we should have been in front of the game.



“Second half I thought Leeds were the better team, I thought that at times they really pressed us and the lads dug in having got the goal.



“We just needed to be a little bit more composed in possession, we got a bit rash. I thought we could have – before they score, there's two or three occasions where we are breaking away – you know Ayala gets caught in possession when he can make a simple pass, those are the important moments where players have to make the right decisions.



“But overall absolutely delighted with the players, especially when you think the lads didn't get back home until quarter to seven on Wednesday after having almost 24 hours of travelling and playing, to put a performance in like was fantastic.”