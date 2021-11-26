Bielsa handed triple boost for Brighton

Marcelo Bielsa has a trio of players available again for Leeds United's trip to Brighton on Saturday, including Raphinha.

The Brazilian missed the game at Spurs through illness, along with Rodrigo who was suffering from a minor foot problem. The pair, along with Jamie Shackleton, are among Bielsa's options again this weekend.

Leeds United's Raphinha is available for Brighton this weekend. Pic: Getty

"Ayling will probably be able to play with the Under 23s on Monday because he is healthy now," said Bielsa.

"Shackleton is also healthy, Raphinha and Rodrigo are also available.

"The only two players finishing their period of recovery are Koch and Bamford. Bamford has an injury in his ankle, it has been a serious injury and the evolution changes. That's why his definitive recovery is extended. Koch had to go for surgery. You can't be absolutely precise, that's why I always say subject to the evolution."

Potter praises Whites

Brighton boss Graham Potter is looking forward to facing a 'fantastic' Leeds United side but is wary of the threats posed by Marcelo Bielsa's attackers.

The Seagulls head coach was at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to witness Leeds' 2-1 defeat by Spurs first hand, something he enjoys doing after the Covid-19 pandemic made it harder to attend live games.

"Sometimes it’s nice to go, the reality now is we have these wide angle cameras, you don’t get TV cameras because you don’t get to see anything of the game, with the tactical cameras you can see the whole match," he said.

"When you’re analysing the game it’s nice to rewind and watch it again, whereas when you’re watching live you’re just seeing it as it is, but there is something to that. It’s also nice after the last 18 months to see some football and feel the atmosphere and watch the teams play in their own habitat so to speak."

Bielsa leaves Summerville out

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has revealed Crysencio Summerville's absence at Tottenham Hotspur was not injury related.

The 20-year-old was not part of Bielsa's squad at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, the head coach deciding to take different youngsters as his potential substitutes for wide positions.