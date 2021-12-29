Leeds United given a helping hand

Leeds United were handed a festive boost without even playing as part of Tuesday afternoon's Premier League action.

Bottom of the table Norwich were brushed aside 3-0 at Crystal Palace and remain six points behind Leeds but having played a game more, and with a minus 16 worse goal difference.

Leeds United warm-up at Elland Road. Pic: Getty

Fourth-bottom Watford were also blitzed 4-1 by visiting West Ham United and the Hornets stay three points behind fifth-bottom United but having now played just one game less than the Whites.

Leeds stayed five points clear of the drop zone which is headed by Burnley who are scheduled to take on Marcelo Bielsa's side at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon, following Thursday's trip to Manchester United.

The Clarets have three games in hand as things stand.

Whites still have plenty of time this season, says Raphinha

Raphinha says Leeds United still have time on their side this season.

"I don't think we have played bad football," Raphinha said recently of United's season so far.

"I think we have had a lot of bad luck and been unable to finish off games. That's football. But that's the most important thing, winning games.

"Even if you are playing well but don't win, you're not picking up the points. I think whether you play well or didn't play well, the most important is getting that win - winning games to put the points on the table to get out of the situation that we find ourselves in.

"Of course, we look at the situation and the low position in the table and we are concerned about not getting the results we deserve. But we know there are a lot of games ahead of us to turn the situation around."

Burnley injury latest

Leeds United's next scheduled opponents Burnley have injuries and coronavirus cases ahead of two games in four days, concluding with Sunday's clash at Elland Road.

Star man and top scorer Maxwel Cornet has not featured for Burnley since the opening weekend of the month, the Ivory Coast international forced off in the 32nd minute of the 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United with a thigh injury.

Cornet subsequently tested positive for coronavirus but the 25-year-old is back in contention for this week's two games.

Speaking at Tuesday's pre-Manchester United press conference, Dyche said of Cornet: "Maxwel is touch and go, he's close, back on the grass, but obviously we'll have to make a judgement call after this period where he's been out."