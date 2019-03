Have your say

Leeds United's Under-23s will host Fulham in the last 16 of the Premier League Cup.

The Whites secured progression as Group H winners with a 3-1 victory over Newcastle United two weeks ago.

Carlos Corberan's side have now been handed a home tie in the first round of the knockout stages with United set to take on Premier League 2 side Fulham.

Leeds will host the Cottagers on March 14 (7pm) with the fixture set to take place at Nethermoor Park in Guiseley.