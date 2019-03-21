Leeds United handed Burnley trip in Premier League Cup last eight

Leeds United's Under-23s have been handed a quarter-final tie with Burnley in the last eight of the Premier League Cup.

United sealed progression with a battling penalty shootout victory over Fulham at Nethermoor Park in the round of 16.

Leeds have now been drawn against Professional Development League north rivals Burnley in the one-off fixture with a spot in the final four up for grabs.

The Clarets sit second behind Carlos Corberan's men in the league standings but trail their counterparts by eight points with the two sides having already come to blows twice this season.

A 2-2 draw at Thorp Arch was followed by a thrilling 6-3 victory for the Whites over the Pennines as Patrick Bamford bagged a hat-trick on his return from injury.

Full details of the fixture are yet to be announced.

United return to league action on Monday evening as they make the trip to Colchester United (7pm) with three games of the campaign to go.

Victory for the Whites will seal the league title ahead of the end of season play-offs should Burnley fail to beat Bristol City earlier in the day at Ashton Gate.

Premier League Cup draw:

Burnley v Leeds United

Everton or Sunderland v Blackburn Rovers

Newcastle United v Derby County

Nottingham Forest v Swansea City