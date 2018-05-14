Leeds United hand new deal to academy midfielder Rey

Leeds United have handed a new contract to Spanish development squad midfielder Oriel Rey.

The former Barcelona player has tied himself to Leeds until the end of the 2019-20 season after impressing in his first year at Elland Road.

United took Rey from Barcelona’s academy during their flood of academy recruitment last summer and Rey was ever-present in the Under-23s Professional Development League campaign, scoring twice.

The 20-year-old is yet to break into Leeds’ first team despite a flurry of academy debuts in the closing stages of the Championship term but he was taken on last week’s tour of Myanmar by head coach Paul Heckingbottom and featured in both of the club’s friendlies.

Rey is the second United academy player to sign a new two-year contract this month, following on from a fresh agreement with ex-Crystal Palace right-back Bryce Hosannah.