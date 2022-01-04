Leeds United can't settle for scraping Premier League survival this season.

Stuart Dallas wants the Whites to set their sights higher after beating Burnley to move eight points clear of the drop zone.

Marcelo Bielsa's men remained 16th after Sunday's 3-1 win but joined Everton, the side directly above them, on 19 points and now sit four points behind Crystal Palace in 11th.

Leeds United's Stuart Dallas salutes the Elland Road crowd. Pic: Getty

Dallas marked his 250th appearance for the club with a fine goal to put the hosts back in front in the second half and led wild celebrations in front of a sea of South Stand limbs.

For Leeds it might just have been three points but they felt like a massively important three points and a step in the right direction.

Finishing above the relegation places is the ultimate requirement this season but Dallas wants more than that.

"We've come through a very difficult period over the last few weeks and months," he said.

"We knew how big it was, it's only three points but it stretches us away from that bottom three.

"We can't rest on that, at this club we can't settle for scraping above that, we've got to aim for higher and be realistic at the same time."

The FA Cup interrupts the survival bid this weekend, but Dallas hopes Leeds can build on the victory over Burnley when they return to Premier League action on January 16 at West Ham United.

As he admits, however, he and Leeds have been here before this season. They're yet to follow any of their victories with another. After beating Watford they lost to Southampton, the win over Norwich City was followed by a draw with Leicester City and having beaten Crystal Palace they were held to a 2-2 draw by Brentford.

Momentum has been hard to come by but Sunday's win, at the very least, gives them a chance to get back on the front foot.

"This season it hasn't been good enough in terms of results," said Dallas.