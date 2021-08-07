Leeds United goalkeeper pens new three-year deal before securing loan switch
Leeds United goalkeeper Elia Caprile has signed a new deal at Elland Road before immediately heading out on loan for the 2021/22 campaign.
The 19-year-old Italian stopper has put pen to paper on an extended three-year contract in West Yorkshire.
Caprile - who joined the Whites in January 2020 from Chievo Verona - has joined Serie C outfit Pro Patria on a season-long loan deal in a bid to gain more first team experience after committing his future to Leeds.
He made 18 appearances for the club in the Premier League 2 last season as Mark Jackson's side were promoted to the top division of England's academy structure, though is yet to make his senior bow under Marcelo Bielsa.
Caprile will now aim to continue his development away from LS11 in Italy's third tier.