Leeds United goalkeeper pens new three-year deal before securing loan switch

Leeds United goalkeeper Elia Caprile. Pic: LUFC

The 19-year-old Italian stopper has put pen to paper on an extended three-year contract in West Yorkshire.

Caprile - who joined the Whites in January 2020 from Chievo Verona - has joined Serie C outfit Pro Patria on a season-long loan deal in a bid to gain more first team experience after committing his future to Leeds.

He made 18 appearances for the club in the Premier League 2 last season as Mark Jackson's side were promoted to the top division of England's academy structure, though is yet to make his senior bow under Marcelo Bielsa.