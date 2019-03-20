Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell told to take a lesson from England stopper Jordan Pickford

Northern Ireland goalkeeping coach Steve Harper has told Bailey Peacock-Farrell to take a leaf out of England and Everton stopper Jordan Pickford's book.

The 22-year-old has found game time hard to come by since the arrival of Kiko Casilla at Leeds United in January.

Peacock-Farrell, though, remains in contention to start Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifier against Estonia at Windsor Park on Thursday.

Harper, who is also an academy coach at Newcastle United, has told the Whites stopper to keep his head up despite a lack of minutes and take lessons from a similar scenario England number one Pickford found himself in at Sunderland.

"Obviously he's disappointed to be left out," Harper said of Peacock-Farrell's situation.

"On the bus earlier I was chatting to him about the scenario I had with Jordan Pickford at Sunderland when I went there.

"He wasn't in the team but he was working incredibly hard in the gym, doing the extra work so when his opportunity came he was ready.

"When you do get left out if you take it the wrong way - you don't train well, don't do the extra work - when your opportunity does come then you aren't ready.

"Jordan was working very hard and when he got his opportunity he was ready."

Peacock-Farrell will once again line-up for the Whites against Millwall following the international break, his first Leeds appearance since for over two months.

United's number one Casilla was shown a straight red card in the 1-0 Championship defeat to Sheffield United. Marcelo Bielsa opted not to appeal against his one-game ban.

"He's a young lad to have played 27 (league) games for a big club like Leeds," Harper said.

"It's great experience, great exposure at a good level in the Championship and they're now only a heartbeat away from the Premier League."