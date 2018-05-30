Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell handed international bow

Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell completed a whirlwind few months by making his senior international debut in Northern Ireland's 0-0 draw with Panama.

The Whites stopper kept a clean sheet in Panama City as he stepped off the bench at half-time to replace Trevor Carson and make his senior bow for Michael O'Neill's men.

Peacock-Farrell has enjoyed a busy few months having replaced Felix Wiedwald in the United goal towards the end of the campaign for Paul Heckingbottom's side.

The 21-year-old was called up to the Northern Irish under-21s, who he qualifies for through his grandparents, after producing a fine run of form before being rewarded with a full senior call up for their post-season friendlies.

Fellow United player Stuart Dallas also featured but was replaced on the hour mark by Lee Hodson.

Northern Ireland now begin their preparations to face Costa Rica in San Jose on Sunday evening in their final friendly having missed out on qualification for this summer's World Cup in Russia.