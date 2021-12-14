Leeds United given FA charge for actions during Premier League defeat at Chelsea

The charge refers to the reaction after Chelsea were awarded a 93rd-minute penalty, referee Chris Kavanagh ruling that Mateusz Klich had fouled Antonio Rudiger on the edge the box.

Jorginho converted the spot kick to seal a 3-2 victory for the hosts.

A statement from the FA read: "Leeds United FC has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 after its Premier League match against Chelsea FC on Saturday.

"It is alleged that Leeds United FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion when they surrounded the match referee in the 93rd minute and the club has until Thursday to provide a response."

