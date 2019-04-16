Leeds United given extra 2,000 tickets for season finale at Ipswich Town

LEEDS UNITED have been allocated an extra 2,000 tickets by already-relegated Ipswich Town for their final Championship game of the season at Portman Road.

Ipswich say the decision to increase United's allocation has been taken after meetings between the club, the police and safety advisors.

Leeds will release more information on the extra tickets tomorrow.

The Whites were initially handed an away allocation of just 2,000.

Ipswich then issued strict new ticket rules, aimed at stopping Whites fans from being able to buy tickets in the Ipswich end.

But the extra allocation means that Leeds will now be able to take 4,000 fans to their final game of the season which could see the Whites finally seal promotion back to the Premier League after a 15-year absence.

Portman Road has a capacity of just over 30,000 and bottom-of-the-table Ipswich were consigned to next season in League One with four games remaining through Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Birmingham City, watched by an attendance of 17,248.

Leeds sit in the Championship's second automatic promotion place with a three-point cushion back to third-placed Sheffield United with four games left.

Ten points from those four games will definitely see the Whites promoted, even if the Blades win all four of their remaining games.

The season finale at Ipswich follows the previous weekend's home clash against a fifth-placed Aston Villa side who have won eight in a row with Leeds at home to fourth-bottom Wigan Athletic this Good Friday and then away at 14th-placed Brentford on Easter Monday.