The Foxes are marginal favourites at around the 7-5 mark and a best-priced 14-9 but there's not much in it, Marcelo Bielsa's Whites generally 7-4 and a best available 35-19.

The draw is on offer at 13-5 and Patrick Bamford would have headed the first scorer market but for being out injured, the Whites no 9 quoted as a 9-2 shot.

Without him, Leicester have the first three players in that particular market with Jamie Vardy 5s and closely followed by Kelechi Iheanacho at 6s and Patson Daka at 13-2.

CHIEF THREAT: Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, who is already on seven goals for the Premier League season, is favourite to score first in Sunday's Premier League clash against Leeds United at Elland Road. Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images.

United's record signing Rodrigo is next at 15-2, followed by young Whites forward Joe Gelhardt at 15-2 and then another United teen in Sam Greenwood at 8s.

Harvey Barnes (17-2), Ademola Lookman (9s), Ayoze Perez (10s) and James Maddison (11s) are rated the other main Foxes threats whereas Raphinha (11s), Dan James (12s) and Tyler Roberts (13s) are next in the pecking order for Leeds.

Jack Harrison is available at 14s, the same price as Whites youngster Stuart McKinstry and also Leicester's Youri Tielemans.

Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich is 16s whilst four players are on offer at 20s, namely Leeds pair Stuart Dallas and Liam McCarron plus Leicester's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Marc Albrighton although the latter is out injured.

In such a close betting market, the 1-1 draw is not surprisingly favourite in the correct score market at 7-1, quite far clear of both a 2-1 win for Leicester at 10s and 2-1 triumph for Leeds at 11s.

Leeds are firmly expected to keep their necks above water in this season's Premier League, the Whites fifth favourites to go down and now as big as 13-2 after last weekend's 2-1 triumph at Norwich City who are considered doomed and 1-9 for the drop.

Watford are next at 8-11, followed by Burnley at 23-18 and then Newcastle United at 13-10.

After Leeds, Brentford are at 15-2, just shorter than Aston Villa at 9s, Southampton at 10s and Crystal Palace at 21-2.

There is then a big gap to both Wolves and Brighton at 33s before Everton at 45-1 and then a major jump to Leicester who are 100-1.

That said, the bookies find it hard to split the Whites and Foxes in Sunday's showdown at Elland Road.

