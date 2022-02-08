The Villa boss says the Jamaican international winger has returned to full training after recovering from a severe thigh strain he picked up late on against Manchester City on December 1.

That injury was a recurrence of a problem that first cropped up in September when he scored his only goal of the season against Everton.

Bailey has started four of Villa's 21 Premier League games since his big-money move from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in August, with five additional appearances as a substitute.

Both he and attacker Bertrand Traoré will provide Gerrard with a boost, but not in time for the clash with Marcelo Bielsa's Whites. Gerrard, however, has a fully fit squad otherwise.

"We’ve now got Leon Bailey back in full training, but he won’t be in the squad for tomorrow," said Gerrard.

"Bertrand Traore’s in transit and on his way back from the Africa Cup of Nations. To get them back in the squad for the coming fixtures will be a big help and they’ll feel like two new signings because we haven’t seen much of them at all. That’s been a frustration for them and for us.

“Besides that, there’s only Marvelous Nakamba who’ll be missing as he’s got a long-term one. We’re fully fit, fresh and ready to go. The atmosphere and feel around the place is really positive.”

HARD WORK - Steven Gerrard welcomed the chance to work with his Aston Villa players during the international break ahead of a game against Leeds United. Pic: Getty

Gerrard has welcomed the chance to work with his players extensively during the international break and wants that preparation to be seen in their performance against Leeds.

“We believe it’s been a really valuable time and now we need to make sure that we go and perform," he said.

Leeds will still be without Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Junior Firpo for the trip to Birmingham. Bamford is yet to begin jogging due to the pain caused by a foot problem. The striker, who fired in a second half hat-trick in last season's 3-0 Villa Park victory, has made just one substitute cameo since injuring his ankle at Newcastle United in September.

Bielsa will, however, welcome back to his squad a trio of players - Jamie Shackleton, Adam Forshaw and Charlie Cresswell - as he tackles Gerrard for the first time in the Premier League.

"Shackleton, Forshaw and Cresswell are all healthy now," said Bielsa.