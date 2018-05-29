Leeds United: Fresh doubts about Heckingbottom's future amid claims Whites could go foreign

PAUL HECKINGBOTTOM is again facing major uncertainty over his role as Leeds United head coach over fresh claims that owner Andrea Radrizzani is considering another change.

Heckingbottom was thought to be facing the axe after a poor start to his tenure earlier this Spring but Radrizzani kept the faith, with the former Barnsley boss looking set to remain in charge for the start of next season.

Heckingbottom then took United on their much-discussed post-season tour of Myanmar before jetting off on holiday but meetings with United's board before he left are not believed to have been particularly productive.

Radrizzani is again believed to be uncertain if Heckingbottom is the right man to lead United's promotion charge next season and there have been whispers that the club's Italian owner is considering employing a foreign head coach.

Former AC Milan and Juventus striker and now Venezia boss Filippo Inzaghi was linked with the role in the Italian media on Friday while former Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri's name has also been suggested with the 66-year-old out of work having left French club Nantes.

Former Swansea City boss Michael Laudrup could be another new name on United's radar after the 53-year-old left Qatari club Al-Rayyan while Leeds were known to be keen on former Reading boss Jaap Stam before they appointed Thomas Christiansen as head coach last summer.

Heckingbottom has savoured victory in just four of his 16 games in charge since replacing axed head coach Thomas Christiansen in February with eight of those 16 games ending in defeat.