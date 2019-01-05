Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts admits Marcelo Bielsa has made him think differently about football

Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts has revealed that Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa has changed the way he thinks about the game of football.

The Welsh international made the move to Elland Road last January in a deal worth £3million from West Bromwich Albion but suffered an injury plagued opening six months in LS11.

Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts.

Roberts' return to full fitness coincided with the appointment of Bielsa over the summer and the 19-year-old has made 12 appearances under the Argentine so far this campaign.

The youngster has notched three times and bagged one assist during the season so far but believes that his head coach is already helping his development in a big way.

"He's shown me a lot that I've not really picked up on before," Roberts said over whether Bielsa had made an impact on his approach to the game.

"We do a lot of analysis work where we look back on games and individual clips. He'll tell you things that you might not have picked up on yourself."

Asked about specifics, he replied: "I think it's the different sessions we've been doing. They've been a lot different from previous clubs.

"Things like the shape work and the passing drills have been a lot different so it's just getting to grips with how he wants us to make movements and when to make movements.

"He's brought in stuff that we've never done before. It's been obviously a bit of a culture change. It's been a task getting to grips with it but everybody has bought into it and it's been amazing."

The forward also admitted that Bielsa has caused quite a stir since his arrival: "When you've got a big name like him in your club then it's going to be talked about.

"All of my friends from different teams have asked me what he is like and what the training is like. Obviously it has shown in the public eye that we are top of the Championship and it's working."

Roberts has had to make do with sporadic appearances in recent months due to niggling injuries and limited opportunity but believes that remaining patient is key.

"Of course it was going to be tough to get in the team," he continued.

"I just have to be patient and keep working hard which is what I've been doing. Obviously I got in the team a few months ago and tried to take my chance as best as I could and that's all I can do really.

"It's been great working with the people that have come in."