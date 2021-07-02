Leeds United forward Rafa Mujica has departed the club. Pic: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The 22-year-old forward spent the second half of last season on loan with the La Liga 2 outfit and has now made the switch on a full-time basis after impressing.

The Gran Canaria club held an option to turn his temporary move into a permanent one and have now taken up the option to do so.

He made 11 Segunda Division appearances following his January transfer, scoring just once but appeared to do enough to convince Las Palmas to trigger the clause included in the initial loan.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mujica joined the Elland Road ranks in 2019 from Spanish giants Barcelona but failed to make a single competitive senior appearance for the Whites.

He featured under Marcelo Bielsa during pre-season ahead of the 2019/20 campaign though spent the majority of his time at the club out on loan.