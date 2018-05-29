Leeds United forward Marcus Antonsson still unclear over future

Leeds United striker Marcus Antonsson's future at the club remains unclear amid interest from Sweden for his services.

The 27-year-old spent the 2017-18 season on loan at League One club Blackburn Rovers who have opted not to take up the option to make his deal permanent at Ewood Park following their promotion back to the Championship.

Marcus Antonsson.

Antonsson scored eight goals in 34 appearances for Rovers whilst playing primarily on the left with Tony Mowbray's men having first option on any deal.

The Swede has one year left on his contract at Elland Road but was deemed surplus to requirements last summer by former boss Thomas Christiansen and his agent has now revealed there is strong interest in his clients services should his future lie away from West Yorkshire.

“Yes, interest is great in Marcus," he told Fotboll Direkt.

“But (as of) today we do not know what Leeds want and he has a year left on his contract. I think in a month we will know more.”

Swedish sides Malmo FF and Hammarby are said to be keen on bringing him back to the Allsvenskan this summer should no other interest in England materialise.