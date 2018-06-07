Leeds United forward Marcus Antonsson hasn't 'closed any doors' over future

Leeds United forward Marcus Antonsson says he hasn't ruled anything out with his Whites future up in the air.

The Swede has a year left remaining on his Elland Road contract but was deemed surplus to requirements last term by former boss Thomas Christiansen.

Marcus Antonsson.

The 27-year-old spent the season on loan at Blackburn Rovers helping guide them to promotion back to the Championship notching eight goals in 34 appearances for the club.

Tony Mowbray's men though decided not to take up the option to sign Antonsson on a permanent deal at the striker remains fairly philosophical over his future saying he'll give everything for United until he's told otherwise.

"I assume I'm a Leeds player and I will of course give everything from the first day until something else happens - if something happens," Antonsson told Expressen.

"More than that is hard to say. There are still many question marks. I do not close any doors at all. It can be anything but I assume I'm a Leeds player."

Swedish sides Malmo FF and Hammarby are said to be keen on bringing him back to the Allsvenskan this summer should no other interest in England materialise but Antonsson refused to be drawn on a preferred destination.

"I follow all Swedish [football] very close and it is close to my heart so it is clear that it is flattering when the top clubs in Sweden show interest," he continued.

"I don't really want to comment. I am focused on returning to England and taking it from there."