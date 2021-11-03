Leeds United forward dismisses exit claims as Andrea Radrizzani outlines belief for next season

Missed anything over the last 24 hours? The YEP's Wednesday morning round-up has you covered.

Ryan Edmondson rubbishes loan exit claims

Leeds United striker Ryan Edmondson has rubbished claims that he is set to have his Fleetwood Town loan terminated. (Personal Twitter account).

'UNCONDITIONAL SUPPORT': For Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa, above, from chairman Andrea Radrizzani. Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images.

Former England striker Stan Collymore believes that Mauricio Pochettino could be an ideal replacement for Marcelo Bielsa as Leeds United manager. (Personal Twitter account).

Andrea Radrizzani declares unconditional support to Marcelo Bielsa and outlines belief for next season

Leeds United majority owner Andrea Radrizzani says Marcelo Bielsa has his and the club's unconditional support.

The Whites chairman has also stated his belief that Leeds can move into the top six next season, if staying up this term.

Whites Academy side bows out of EFL Trophy

Leeds United's academy bowed out of the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night in an eight-goal thriller at Salford City.

Mark Jackson makes Leeds youngsters demand

Mark Jackson called on his Leeds United youngsters to "learn quicker" as they exited the EFL Trophy.

Tony Dorigo's latest exclusive YEP column

Former Whites star Tony Dorigo has penned his latest exclusive weekly YEP column on victory at Norwich City, the absence of Patrick Bamford and Sunday's forthcoming clash at home to Leicester City.

