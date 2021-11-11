The top flight campaign has been adjusted to accommodate the quadrennial tournament, which will take place in the middle of English football's traditional domestic calendar.

Next year's World Cup is set to kick-off on November 21 while the final is due to be played on December 18.

The Premier League season will begin on August 6, 2022 and run for 16 games until a mid-season break takes place to allow for players to represent their countries.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Premier League has confirmed the dates for the 2022/23 campaign. Pic: Getty

On the weekend of November 12/13 the final round of fixtures will take place ahead of the call-up period for the World Cup, which begins on November 14 for participating nations.

The top flight will then resume on Boxing Day (December 26) following the World Cup final with the showpiece event having concluded a week earlier.

The final match round of the league campaign will be played on May 28, 2023, when all games will kick off simultaneously as usually planned.

Next season's Premier League will consist of 34 weekend fixtures, three mid-week games and one Bank Holiday match.