Kavanagh pointed to the spot with the score locked at 2-2 in stoppage time, after Mateusz Klich made contact with Antonio Rudiger. Leeds' reaction to the decision earned an FA charge for a breach of FA Rule E20.

An FA spokesperson said: "Leeds United FC has been fined £20,000 for a breach of FA Rule E20.1 that took place during the 93rd minute of its Premier League match against Chelsea FC on Saturday 11 December 2021.

"Leeds United FC admitted failing to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion when they surrounded the match referee, and accepted the standard penalty."

Jorginho converted the penalty, his second of the afternoon, to give Chelsea a 3-2 victory.

Kavanagh also found himself surrounded in the 26th minute when he awarded a penalty to Leeds, much to the chagrin of the hosts, who escaped without an FA charge.