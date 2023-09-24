Keeper Daniel Bachmann has highlighted the biggest Leeds United problem for his Watford side in Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Elland Road amid praise for Daniel Farke's Whites.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Hornets arrived for Saturday's clash in West Yorkshire unbeaten in their last three games but Valerien Ismael's side barely laid a glove on Leeds as the Whites dominated a first half which somehow ended goalless.

Two superb saves from the impressive Bachmann proved key in keeping Leeds at bay but the pattern of the game continued after the interval and Bachmann was eventually beaten three times via goals from Joel Piroe, Sam Byram and Jaidon Anthony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking post match to Watford's official website, Austrian international stopper Bachmann praised Leeds and said it would be "strange" if the Whites were not a good side upon last season's relegation.

DESPAIR: From Watford keeper Daniel Bachmann, background left, as Jaidon Anthony celebrates scoring Leeds United's third goal in Saturday's 3-0 triumph against the Hornets at Elland Road. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Bachmann, though, insisted his own team’s biggest issue stemmed from failing to handle the Elland Road atmosphere as the keeper also lamented the manner in which his side conceded all three goals.

"It’s a tough one to take," said 29-year-old Bachmann.

"Coming here we knew it wasn’t going to be easy with the squad they have, the crowd, the stadium. But apart from technically, I thought the biggest problem was in our heads.

"You could see from the first whistle that some of the lads were struggling with the atmosphere and the pressure. Fair play to Leeds, they’ve obviously just got relegated so it would be strange if they weren’t as good as they were. It’s disappointing from our point of view, but I think a lot was lost in the head."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on boss Ismael's message at half-time, during which the Hornets manager made a triple change, Bachmann reasoned: "The manager said to be a bit more direct and get up the pitch, which didn’t really work either and they were disappointing goals to concede.

"The first one, unmarked at the back post to tap-in. Obviously conceding from a corner is always disappointing, especially in a game like this when you’re under the cosh. We couldn’t really get out of our half, and then to concede from a set-piece just hurts that little bit more in a game like this. It was an afternoon to forget. Leeds were very good, but we were nowhere near good enough.”

Bachmann added: "I think you have got to take some positives out of the negatives. Mentally, from my personal opinion, I felt like some people were a bit scared. We are a good team that play good football.

"We always knew it was going to be difficult coming to this place with the squad they have and obviously the crowd behind them. We had to switch that off and concentrate on us, and we didn’t do that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That’s something we need to take going forward, that it’s just a game of football. Whether 30,000 people watch us or 60,000, it doesn’t matter, it’s a game of football. That’s what we need to learn from.