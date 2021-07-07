The Danes went ahead in the 30th minute through a free-kick from Sampdoria winger Mikkel Damsgaard whose overall recent contributions throughout have impressed.

Social media consequently featured a selection of Whites fans posting to state just how much they would like to see the 21-year-old at Elland Road.

Get that damsgaard signed up ASAP baller #lufc - @bielsa_FC

MENACE: Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard, left. Photo by Justin Tallis - Pool/Getty Images.

#lufc Damsgaard to Leeds? - @mcgoo1136r

Senore @andrearadri , can we quickly get Orta to sign Denmark’s Damsgaard please. He’s the real deal. Most impressive on the pitch thus far. #lufc - @gorikain_

We'll never get Damsgaard after that. everyone will be after him now. #lufc - @davyred93

Too much to ask for Kalvin to score 3, negotiate personal terms on Damsgaard transfer to #lufc and a 10 year contract extension, but Denmark to win 4-3? - @LUFCLew

Damsgaard is a baller. Be a great signing for Leeds if they get him. - @Sam_DH_MCFC

