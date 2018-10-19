Leeds United fans warned no trains or buses running to Blackburn Rovers due to strike

Leeds United fans have been warned there are no train or bus services running from Leeds to Blackburn on Saturday.

Motorways are expected to be very congested due to the RMT train strikes pushing fans onto roads rather than on the train.

United will take one of the biggest away crowds in the Championship to Ewood Park but the club are warning supporters of likely travel problems with strike action due to take place on the same day.

The union RMT has called for industrial action to take place on Saturday, October 20, the date when Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds meet Blackburn in a noon kick-off.

A statement on Leeds United's website said: "Please note, we have been informed there will be will be no train or bus services running to Blackburn on Saturday 20th October due to the RMT calling strike action."

Leeds posted an away attendance of 6,727 against Rovers during a 1-0 defeat during the 2013-14 season.