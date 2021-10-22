The Whites host Wolverhampton Wanderers in LS11 on Saturday afternoon in Premier League action as Marcelo Bielsa's men look to gain the club's second victory of the season.

Supporters have been warned to arrive at the ground earlier than usual due to new Covid spot checks being implemented for the first time this season that will be taking place at entry points around the stadium.

The Premier League and its members have shared a goal and ongoing commitment to keep supporters as safe as possible amid the coronavirus crisis and the policy is being put in place to ensure the safety of those inside Elland Road.

Leeds United supporters outside Elland Road. Pic: Getty

Leeds say that all adults in attendance must be prepared to confirm their Covid-19 status by:

Showing their COVID-19 Pass via the NHS App, PDF or NHS letter;

Showing proof of a negative lateral flow or PCR test result from within the previous 48 hours; or

Declaring an exemption from COVID-19 vaccinations and/or testing.

The club has recommended supporters have a copy of their Covid-19 Pass on their smartphone where possible.