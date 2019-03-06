Leeds United fans urged to dig deep and help foodbank drive

Help us reach our goal - that's the message today to Leeds United fans from fellow Whites supporters working to stop struggling local families going hungry.

A scheme called Leeds Fans Foodbank has collected just over 6,750 meals since its launch in October last year.

And now the team behind the initiative - a joint enterprise between the Leeds United Supporters' Trust and United themselves - have set their sights on hitting the 10,000-meal mark by the end of the season in May.

That means they need fans to donate an average of 650 meals at each of United's final five home games of the regular 2018/19 league campaign.

Clair Hufton, from the Leeds United Supporters' Trust, said: "We really want to achieve 10,000 meals in the last five home games, which requires a lot of donations.

"The usage of foodbanks across Leeds is on the increase and they are giving out more than they are receiving, so all donations make a big difference.

"We'd like to thank our amazing fans for being united together to help others in their time of need."

Items donated to Leeds Fans Foodbank go to the Leeds North & West and Leeds South & East foodbanks.

A collection point will be in place outside Elland Road's East Stand at each of United's remaining home games, opening around two hours before kick-off.

The scheme has also raised more than £3,200 through cash donations as well as online contributions to the www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/leedsfansfoodbank web page.

Fans heading to Elland Road for the matches against Sheffield Wednesday and Wigan Athletic on April 13 and 19 respectively are being encouraged to bring along Easter eggs and other sweet treats to help put a smile on children's faces over the holiday period.

Tricia Ryder, distribution centre manager at Leeds North & West Foodbank, said: "The support given by Leeds United fans is making a big difference to people in our community."