Leeds United fans urged to BELIEVE as Millwall victory puts The Whites second place in the league

With just seven games to go this season, Leeds United urged fans to believe in club's chances of reaching the Premier League ahead of the Millwall match.

Fans sitting in the East at Elland Road found placards on their seats with a note encouraging them to hold them high as the players walked onto the pitch.

The note told them: "We will spell out one huge united message BELIEVE. Nobody will be able to miss it, lifting our players, Leeds fans across the rest of the stadium and thousands more of our fans watching the game on TV."

Read more: Watch the moment Millwall fans flood the streets of Leeds ahead of Leeds United v Millwall game

The end result was a sight to behold for Leeds fans.

And those fans who did believed were rewarded richly with a 3-2 victory against Millwall, while Sheffield United lost 3-2 to Bristol City putting the Whites back in second place in the Championship.

Relive all the match day action from our live blog here