Phillips has made relentless progress with both club and country over the last few years and is now an England international who has already amassed 19 caps.

The Yorkshire Pirlo started every game as England reached the final of last summer's European Championships and the midfielder's rapid rise up the ranks has naturally led to admiring glances from other clubs.

Liverpool and Manchester United have continually been linked with a swoop for the Three Lions star but Phillips revealed in a recent interview with Mail Sport that he was seeking a new contract with Leeds, adding that he was very happy at the club and in regular talks with owner Andrea Radrizzani.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

IMPRESSION: Of the famous Wolf of Wall Street scene from Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips. Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images.

The revelations provided fans with a perfect Christmas boost and now Phillips has been captured re-acting a famous scene from the Wolf of Wall Street movie which supporters are taking as a good sign.

In a family Christmas get together, Phillips takes to a microphone to produce an impression of Leonardo DiCaprio's famous "I'm not leaving" quote as stock-broker Jordan Belfort in the Wolf of Wall Street movie.

The clip quickly gained thousands of views and likes, acting as a welcome tonic for fans in the club's second season back in the big time.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.