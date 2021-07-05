Speaking at a Downing Street press conference on Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined his latest plans to "restore people's freedoms" in England ahead of the final stage of lockdown easing on July 19.

Setting out a five-point plan, Johnson said he planned to lift the limits of the number of people attending sports venues which would provide the green light for Elland Road to be full for United's first home game of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

Leeds will begin their second season back in the Premier League with a clash at arch rivals Manchester United on Saturday, August 14, after which the Whites will take on Everton at Elland Road the following weekend on Saturday, August 21.

HEADING BACK: Leeds United's supporters are set to finally return to Elland Road in full capacity for the first time since the Championship clash against Huddersfield Town on March 7, 2020. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Elland Road has not been full since United's Championship clash at home to Huddersfield Town back in March 2020, after which the country was locked down due to the global fight against coronavirus.

A final decision on whether to lift the remaining restrictions in England on July 19 will be taken next Monday, but the intention is for stadiums to operate at full capacity from that date.

Should 'step four' of restrictions be lifted, there will be no more legal requirement on wearing face masks in shops or on public transport.

There will also be no more limits on social contact.

Recent test events have trialled the use of Covid certification - where spectators must provide proof of either full vaccination, a recent negative test or existing immunity - but these so-called 'vaccine passports' will not now be compulsory for entry.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said at Monday afternoon's press conference: "We'll move away from legal restrictions and allow people to make their own informed decisions about how to manage the virus.

"From step four we will remove all legal limits on the numbers meeting indoors and outdoors. We will allow all businesses to reopen, including nightclubs, we will lift the limit on named visitors to care homes and the numbers of people attending concerts, theatre, and sports events."

