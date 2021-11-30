Diego Llorente attempts an effort on goal during Leeds United's clash with Crystal Palace. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

@LiamRiches4 I don't care how we got it. THAT. WIN. WAS. MASSIVE!!! #LUFC

@Longthorne90 See, the desire there was 100% . A touch more clinical up front we will steamroll teams. Thats the leeds we know #lufc

@Rich401_ We desperately needed that, and I do think we played well in quite large parts too. This season will kill me I swear #lufc

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@BrowneyBrowne Forshaw (or Xavi), was immense. How is he playing at that level after 2 years out #lufc

@LeedsInShetland GETTTTT INNNNN!!!! That was a long old game that should have been dealt with in the first half, but we don't stop, we don't give in, no matter how often the opposition cheats. 3 Points are very, very welcome! #lufc

@JamieMcEvoy Raphinha is an absolutely sensational footballer. £120 million prizes him away from #LUFC he is that good.

@KGraham1990 Forshaw and Dallas incredible. Cooper and Llorente did well. Firpo recovered well. Roberts and James fought, ran well and had some nice touches. Rodrigo anonymous again. Bamford and Ayling back could be veeeeery good #lufc

@_KnowlesyKnows Huge win. Forshaw is a phenomenon, Coops, Llorente and KP brilliant. Bamford back and we win loads of games #LUFC

@LiamKFootball Just shaded it on the night. Huge win. Another fantastic 90 for Forshaw, makes a big difference. James did better too. Onward. #LUFC