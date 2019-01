Nine years ago today Jermaine Beckford scored a very, very famous Leeds United goal in the third round of the FA Cup.

The striker ended 28 years of Old Trafford hurt as Simon Grayson's League One Leeds, who were 43 places below their arch-rivals in the football pyramid, toppled Sir Alex Ferguson's Red Devils 1-0 over the Pennines. And, as expected, Whites fans have been sharing their memories from a historic day...