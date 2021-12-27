@BielsaBall28: Just a massive, massive shame.

@MarkPMakey: Good news for us... We have massive injuries, so Covid has come as a blessing for us!

@Durnin26: It’s no bad thing. Hopefully get some players back for Burnley. It’s a must-win game, that one!

@MarkMcFarlane29: Win win, could get a load of players back for the Burnley game which is a monster for the league position.

@MatthewMcMahon6: Just got to hope we don’t get any more called off. The only good thing is that it gives the injured players a little more time to get fit.

@Thmkn: If they cancel Burnley as well, I’ll cry.

The Elland Road faithful at Leeds v Arsenal in December. Pic: Bruce Rollinson.

@MOTweets1919: Meh. We expected it. Burnley looks massive now, though.

@LufcThommo: What a shame. Love the Christmas games! Oh well - fresh start in January!

@Ghostrhubarb: This is good, a good rest, a regroup, get some players back and storm up the table.

@PmcSweeney05: Not ideal. Gotta cancel my flights and hotel now, but side before self is more important right now.

Covid certification checks at Elland Road. Pic: Bruce Rollinson.

@RyanRyanNewby: I think this is a blessing in disguise. Must needed rest for players and chance to get some players back. Kick off season in January and survival!!

@Geore_Spivey: Can every fixture be banned till Phillips is back?

@AlexanderToon94: Leeds not shipping 3 points again and nobody else got injured, progress if you ask me.

