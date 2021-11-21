@jonathanpric3 Take a point now. I wonder if Bielsa will ever have a fully fit team to pick from. Our injuries are a joke

@pauljchambers All kids aren't we? #lufc

@FPL_vs Enter the stage Joffy

@LewisDeighton17 So we’re going to beat Spurs away with no Bamford, no Firpo, no Rapha, no Rodrigo, Gelhardt up front and a 15 year old on the bench. Sound. #LUFC

@simonw1991 Come on then Joffy, seize the chance!

@JP08895303 Go on Gelhardt! At least that’s a plus.

@NestorWatach Given the extent of injuries/absences, that's somehow not a terrible XI. Just going to ignore the bench.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Getty

@januszgrze Going to be a difficult one today. Hope joffy bags.

@lufcbil let’s get behind the boys. any leeds team is strong enough to win a game of premier league football. let’s go #lufc

@Junderwood_19 Still a very solid team throughout, keep the faith #lufc

@Diddlysquatv3 COME ON LEEDS!!!! #LUFC Excited to see how Joffy will do.

@BarkosBoxing93 Best out of a bad situation.. up the Joff.

@jacton999 Ouch! Buzzing for joffy though.

@Crowther9195 We really aren't having luck with injuries this season Fingers crossed we can salvage a draw atleast #LUFC #TOTLEE

@Keirangraham19 What an opportunity it is today for this squad of players, missing two key players in such a huge game can only seem negative but if we leave here with anything today then the achievement made will be brilliant. Come on Leeds #MOT #LUFC