Leeds United fans react to Marcelo Bielsa's starting line-up for Premier League clash with Norwich City
Leeds United are at Carrow Road to face Norwich City in a bottom-of-the-table clash. Kalvin Phillips replaces Mateusz Klich after missing Premier League action due to issues with his calf and hip. Here’s what fans have to say.
@EmptyUK: If we can’t beat Norwich with this lineup, I’ll be very worried. £80m of attacking forwards in the shape of the front four.
@AndRusso_16: Struijk-Phillips looks interesting in the perspective of covering our midfield more. Two holding midfielders like England at the Euros. Interesting choice.
Read More
@LUFCFilmGeek91: Very happy with that, as strong as we can be considering the injuries we have.
@CharlesO78: Leeds function much better with Klich in the 10 role. He fills lots of space and covers a lot of ground, linking defence to attack. Hope we don't miss that today and the midfield and attack gel.
@MattyBrault: Good line up that. Let Struijk & Phillips dominate the midfield & allow the front 4 to just go and play with freedom. Plus it should allow Dallas & Shacks to get forward.
@JayKnowsBall: Good balance between attacking and defence. Little bit worried we haven’t got a proper box-to-box like Klich in there, but no need to worry.
@BarneyLUFC21: Liking that midfield. That front 4, if it clicks, will be brilliant to watch.
@TkMcnamara: The exact team I’d have picked. Come on Leeds, bring the points home.
@FPLJLO: Happy with that. Finally Llorente, Philips and Raphinha in the same team. Been impressed with James’ defensive work so far too, so hopefully he tracks back from that position and fills the gap in our midfield a bit.
@Chris1014Lee: Probably the best we are able to field at the moment. Just need to get the job done and come away with the 3 points.
@Gorikain: It’s getting too predictable. Harrison is gonna be a passenger throughout the first 45 mins only to be replaced by unreliable Roberts.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click HERE to subscribe.