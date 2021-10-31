@EmptyUK: If we can’t beat Norwich with this lineup, I’ll be very worried. £80m of attacking forwards in the shape of the front four.

@AndRusso_16: Struijk-Phillips looks interesting in the perspective of covering our midfield more. Two holding midfielders like England at the Euros. Interesting choice.

@LUFCFilmGeek91: Very happy with that, as strong as we can be considering the injuries we have.

@CharlesO78: Leeds function much better with Klich in the 10 role. He fills lots of space and covers a lot of ground, linking defence to attack. Hope we don't miss that today and the midfield and attack gel.

@MattyBrault: Good line up that. Let Struijk & Phillips dominate the midfield & allow the front 4 to just go and play with freedom. Plus it should allow Dallas & Shacks to get forward.

@JayKnowsBall: Good balance between attacking and defence. Little bit worried we haven’t got a proper box-to-box like Klich in there, but no need to worry.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Justin Tallis.

@BarneyLUFC21: Liking that midfield. That front 4, if it clicks, will be brilliant to watch.

@TkMcnamara: The exact team I’d have picked. Come on Leeds, bring the points home.

@FPLJLO: Happy with that. Finally Llorente, Philips and Raphinha in the same team. Been impressed with James’ defensive work so far too, so hopefully he tracks back from that position and fills the gap in our midfield a bit.

@Chris1014Lee: Probably the best we are able to field at the moment. Just need to get the job done and come away with the 3 points.

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips. Pic: Oli Scarff.

@Gorikain: It’s getting too predictable. Harrison is gonna be a passenger throughout the first 45 mins only to be replaced by unreliable Roberts.