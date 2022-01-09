@Jimmy_L_UFC: Let's see if Bate can rip them apart!! Looking forward to seeing how these under 23s handle this game.

@Kingdanny30: ...Its a good thing I have loads of alcohol left over from Xmas.

@Antdickinson: Happy to see some new names. Nice blend of youth and experience. Wouldn't have minded seeing Jack, Dan or Klich getting a bit of a rest. Feel it's a bit of a free hit. Not an opposition you're expected to win against and no embarrassment if we lost.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@Botherednick: Buzzing for Bate. Well deserved. Big challenge for Hjelde. Let’s go boys!

@LUFC_Updates: Happy with this XI? I am! Can’t wait to see Bate in midfield he absolutely deserves this after his great season for the 23s so far.

@Benbuford11: This is rather exciting, actually.

Leeds United forward Sam Greenwood.

@Iwanchip89: Big game for greenwood and bate to showcase their talents.

@Klichbait: Love the look of this team, go on lads!

@Garyhorner67: Great decision to put Dallas on the bench as he covers all positions . Go well all the young debutants.

@Matteohib94: Just about as expected. Slightly surprised Drameh not playing, but possibly need Ayling's experience at the back as well. Just need to make sure Bamford is wrapped up in cotton wool for next week now.

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Lynne Cameron

@Thombo1987: Looking forward to seeing what Lewis Bate & Greenwood can do today.

@Manny_S_H_1989: Why are people bothered, we need the big names for the league trip there next week! This is a bonus! I would rather get a result next week when it matters! Today will be good experience for the debutants!

@Tobtipp: Strongest bench in ages....I actually like the look of that team. Let's go...

@Karendoobydoo: What a team, great opportunities for the youngsters.

Leeds United midfielder Lewis Bate. Pic: Bruce Rollinson.

@Richard30831484: Glad Lewis Bate finally getting a chance. Hjelde the shock starter but then again he has impressed.