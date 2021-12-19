@1amcc: Andre Marriner has rarely been kind to Leeds, but one look at the reaction of the Arsenal FC players to the Granit Xhaka tackle should tell the referee all he needs to know. How this tackle, as a minimum, did not attract a red card is beyond me. It was high and dangerous, which I thought were now forbidden.

@SJT1958Leeds: Over the ball, studs up ankle-breaker. How did VAR with multiple angles in slow mo not deem this straight red?

@Wilko3522: In every other sport, you now get to hear an explanation as to how and why officials have made decisions - rugby, F1, cricket, tennis, golf etc. He’s deliberately done him here and if a ref cannot see that with the benefit of replays, he’s not fit for the job and this needs addressing.

@Steve_J_Burt: Cannot fathom how this goes unpunished. He throws his entire weight through his left leg and downwards. What is he even trying to do?

@BadgerScott96: Fair enough if the ref misses it initially, but how can VAR review that and say no further action? Baffling.

@Cluffy84: Leeds players didn't react to the challenge. They shouldn't have to surround Xhaka/Marriner, but for Gelhardt's challenge the Arsenal players did. VAR didn't think it was clear and obvious error from Marriner, personally I think the referee should have been advised to watch again!

@CCCJJDDD: Didn’t get yellow for blocking the free kick 10 seconds earlier. We’ve had bad refs this season but this was outstandingly poor.

@Thompson74Peter: Absolutely shocking. How is this not a red card? Week after week we have to put up with awful decisions. So far I reckon it has cost us at least 8 points.

@DazR_lufc: Compare that to the Struijk sending off against Liverpool and it’s even more shocking.

@GazLUFC4: I know we are struggling and, even with this decision we would probably still get beat, but decisions like this just add to the misery. Mind blowing.

