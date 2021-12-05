Leeds United fans react to Brentford starting line-up as Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford return to Marcelo Bielsa's matchday squad
Leeds United host Brentford at Elland Road for a Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon. Luke Ayling returns to the starting eleven after 11 weeks out, while Patrick Bamford is on the bench. Here's what fans had to say:
@Ash_LUFC_: What a side. Bamford and Ayling are back. People will realise how much we have missed Ayling down that right side. Hasn't been spoken about much this season.
@LUFC_1992_v2: 482 first team appearances on our bench today. That has to be the most for a LONG time!
@JacquesLUFC: Lovely. 3+ and we’ve already had a great Christmas. Sets us up magnificently ahead of a frankly hilarious run of fixtures with full confidence and a (v nearly) full squad.
@Josh_T95: Dallas as a 10 and I won’t even question it for a second, what a guy.
@Whitfield_Jamie: Strongest bench has looked all season.
@Jordanniner: Loving this. Nice to actually have options on the bench again too.
@Jimmy_L_UFC: Shame Gelhardt doesn't even get on the bench ! Bielsa's trust in Roberts is still amazing to see.
@JakeSha41009569: Can't complain, personally would have liked to see Bamford or Rodrigo up front but Roberts wasn't bad against Palace.
@ChattingLeeds: Good line up and good bench too, come on lads.
@RdvLaur: Playing Roberts to mark the opponent's CBs and create spaces for his other teammates who are actual footballers. Bielsa masterclass.
@HoodieOnVeshti: Bill is back! Paddy on the bench! This is gonna be exciting!
@GrumpyDad182: That midfield actually looks solid!
@MOTtweets1919: Goodness gracious me, we actually have some good substitutes that aren’t 12 years old.
@MLufc02: Overall very happy with this, midfield looks solid, great to see Ayling back in the line up and finally don’t have u’8s on our subs bench.
@BrettStorey73: Decent squad but hate when we play 3-3-1-3, we just don't play as well.
@MikeyLUFC1989: Very strong bench that.
@SammyPTweet: Come on, Leeds! So excited Ayling is back and Dallas is back in his best position. It's going to be such a great match.
