@Beestonwhites: Well done to the young lads. Played really well. Did themselves proud. There's only one thing people will be talking about after that game and it's a VAR decision. Shocking. Hope we do them in the league next week.

@Ethandour: No complaints with the Leeds performance or the second goal, however we had to chase the goal due to the first goal that should never have stood.

@Rugi10: Great debut from Hjelde.

@Emmaoakleytaylr: Played alright, had a go with a young team and up against useless officiating. Second goal was a risk taken trying to score up the other end, don’t mind that. Hopefully some lessons learnt against the same team we play next week, we go again.

@Barneylufc21: We are missing that outlet to hold the ball up to bring other players into play we have had to change the way we play going forward. Bamford is missing massively from this side.

@Onedonrevie: Shambolic performance, there were plenty of supposed first teamers in that side today. Forget the disgraceful first goal, we need to be devising a plan to replace a lot of this side in the next year or so. If you can’t see how bad we are at the basics, you’re blind.

Robin Koch puts pressure on Manuel Lanzini during Leeds United's 2-0 FA Cup defeat to West Ham United at the London Stadium. Pic: Alex Pantling.

@Camerontrident: Battled hard against a tough opponent, and the officials, and the VAR. Can't complain about the second goal, but what a joke every referee on this game was. Disgrace to the game they were.

@Damien_cms: Good display despite the amount of injuries. Hjelde had a good game and Greenwood put in a good shift in the first half. Need to focus on the league game against the same team next weekend. Hopefully we will have a few more players back by then. MOT.

@Jordstevo21: Didn't play too bad today just not enough quality in our side at the minute desperately need some quality added this month is a must !!! First goal for them should never of stood!! All about the league for us this season we go again against them next week.

@Footyandmovies: Keep heads up boys, always going to end one way when you're playing officials as well. Next week the bigger and more important game. MOT.

Junior Firpo challenges Jarrod Bowen during Leeds United's 2-0 FA Cup defeat to West Ham United at the London Stadium. Pic: Mike Hewitt.

@Rico74leeds: Use that as motivation to beat them next week, they needed one of the worst decisions of VAR to beat an under strength team.

@Lucasg1998: Heads held high, youngsters looked good. Onto the next one!

