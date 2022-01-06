@Creative_cordy: That’s going to feel like a loss. Make it right next time lads.

@Weysider: Resources stretched. Take off the three most experienced players at half-time. Outcome sadly inevitable.

@Radio_bellers: Learning all the time, MOT.

@Woodyy1679: This seems to be happening always due to the three planned subs at half-time for the first teamers. Not sure whether Jacko has his hands tied behind his back with that for the first team or not, but it absolutely rinses the U23’s loads - as it would with any team three half-time subs.

@Dankeneally18: People need to chill - Summerville, Greenwood and Drameh off at half time, of course they were going to struggle. 23s is about building players for the first team.

@Mundy_paul: Dreadful suicidal second half. The defensive frailties need to be addressed. They give away far too many soft goals.

Crysencio Summerville scored a hat-trick for Leeds United inside 35 minutes. Pic: Alex Dodd.

@Erskine_areth: Disaster for this team. Need to sort out how to play for 90 minutes.

@Marchinon2morrow: I honestly don't get why we keep doing that, game after game. Keep taking all our best talent off at half time. Because, let's be honest, they won't be going into the first team to actually get minutes. So why do it and lose that attacking threat!

@JoshuaHolder93: Same old same old.

@Expattennisfan: As soon as you saw the half time subs, you just knew this was going to happen, didn't you.

Leeds United Under-23s head coach Mark Jackson. Pic: Bruce Rollinson.

@TotalLeedsball: Only the cup, but our absolute inability to defend is a real worry. Club let the only left-back and left centre-back leave, didn't replace them properly, and now they're staring down relegation. Daft planning.

@Flythewhiterose: AGAIN?! Seriously?! Really just sums up the U23’s season so far, unbelievably unlucky that this constantly happens…

@C1919W: Making three subs at half-time and taking off our only real goal threat on the night seems a little hasty now.

