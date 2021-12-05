@JoeWOCraven: That second half was genuinely pathetic. Control it for 55 minutes to chuck it all away in five. Bamford and a bit of luck digs us out.

@LUFCFilmGeek91: From feeling like crap to being buzzing over a point!! We really, really need to learn having a consistent 90 mins and not hot and cold each half. Happy with end result though, now for the easy fixtures! MOT.

@DamienCMS:Good comeback after an impressive first half display. We lost two things when Phillips picked up an injury - the first being the control he offers and the adjustment of Forshaw's role. He had to cover Phillips and we lost his impact in the final third. MOT.

@Super_Leeds_19: Extremely lucky to get a point there. Substitutions ruined our performance again. Hopefully KP and Coops will be OK.

@JakeBall98: A point is better than nothing but need to stop relying on Phillips so much.

@TomiOladipo: Not happy about that one. Should have won easily.

Jack Harrison on the ball against Brentford. Pic: George Wood

@AdamAddamo3: Deserved a point at the very least. Switched off for a 10 min period and they scored twice out of nowhere. Bamford unbelievable instinct to bet that equaliser.

@LeedsUnited43: Feeling disappointed, we just lost our heads after half time but glad to see Bamford score, we’ve gotta keep going fellas.

@RobbCharlton23: Bielsa has to come up with a plan that works without Phillips! Look like a pub team when he’s missing.

@PaulThornley666: Shocking second half…. Turned into an absolute shambles. Quality signings needed in Jan.

Sergi Canos celebrates putting Brentford ahead. Pic: George Wood

@NinaNorlund: I really wanted all three points in this match but one is better than zero!

