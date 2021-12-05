Leeds United fans react as Patrick Bamford rescues a point at the death against Brentford

It ended honours even at Elland Road after Patrick Bamford's last minute equaliser earned a point for Leeds United. Here's what fans had to say:

By Flora Snelson
Sunday, 5th December 2021, 4:29 pm
Updated Sunday, 5th December 2021, 4:30 pm

@JoeWOCraven: That second half was genuinely pathetic. Control it for 55 minutes to chuck it all away in five. Bamford and a bit of luck digs us out.

@LUFCFilmGeek91: From feeling like crap to being buzzing over a point!! We really, really need to learn having a consistent 90 mins and not hot and cold each half. Happy with end result though, now for the easy fixtures! MOT.

Playing in the FA Cup Final was 'unbelievable', says Leeds United Women midfield...

@DamienCMS:Good comeback after an impressive first half display. We lost two things when Phillips picked up an injury - the first being the control he offers and the adjustment of Forshaw's role. He had to cover Phillips and we lost his impact in the final third. MOT.

@Super_Leeds_19: Extremely lucky to get a point there. Substitutions ruined our performance again. Hopefully KP and Coops will be OK.

@JakeBall98: A point is better than nothing but need to stop relying on Phillips so much.

@TomiOladipo: Not happy about that one. Should have won easily.

Jack Harrison on the ball against Brentford. Pic: George Wood

@AdamAddamo3: Deserved a point at the very least. Switched off for a 10 min period and they scored twice out of nowhere. Bamford unbelievable instinct to bet that equaliser.

@LeedsUnited43: Feeling disappointed, we just lost our heads after half time but glad to see Bamford score, we’ve gotta keep going fellas.

@RobbCharlton23: Bielsa has to come up with a plan that works without Phillips! Look like a pub team when he’s missing.

@PaulThornley666: Shocking second half…. Turned into an absolute shambles. Quality signings needed in Jan.

Sergi Canos celebrates putting Brentford ahead. Pic: George Wood

@NinaNorlund: I really wanted all three points in this match but one is better than zero!

Kalvin Phillips challenges Shandon Baptise. Pic: Stu Forster.
