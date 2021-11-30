Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips and Adam Forshaw at Elland Road ahead of kick-off. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

@ThruItAllLUFC Struijk and Klich back in - Roberts starts up too. Always felt he’s a striker, promising performance against BHA and now is his chance to prove the doubters wrong.

@LukeParsons3 I hate the saying 'must win game' but tonight feels pretty close to it.

@LUFCpearson27 Happy with that line-up. About as balanced as we could possibly be atm, and a good chance for Roberts to build on his performance on Saturday. Come on boys. #LUFC #LEECRY

@sshrxse Playing roberts in his actual main position?! Have to wait and see what happens. Nervous as hell #lufc #LEECRY

@emmaoakleytaylr Pleased for Struik, deserves to stay in. Don’t think a rest for Harrison will do him any harm at all. Taking a chance on TyRo, come on lad time to step up! Do us proud boys.

@LUFCFilmGeek91 Looks like I'm in a minority who's happy with that line-up! Klich coming back could be one of Bielsa's best decisions this Season, genuinely believe that. Roberts showed enough on Saturday to justify this start. Let's not be doom and gloom before a ball's been kicked.