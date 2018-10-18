Leeds United fans on Twitter: Your Happy Birthday memories

We round up what Leeds United fans are discussing on social media.

@jwh1982. Happy 99th birthday to my 1st love. U give me every emotion possible. But most of all you gave me a great mutual love with my dad. Many hours spent together. Thanks for everything. #LUFC.

@hollibob. I may not go as often as I used to but 22 yrs without missing a home game and 11 yrs without missing away I think I served them well while I could I still cheer and cry as much as always but they have been and always will be MY CLUB happy 99th birthday. #lufc #MOT.

@JontySolomons. My favourite leeds moments FA cup 72 v Arsenal, first matches home (Boro) and away (spurs) in 82, leceister home 90, v Moscow home in UEFA Cup, promotion v Bristol. Saddest, when Billy died. Love this club. #lufc @lufc.

@pss53. My all time fave moment was the draw with Milan not just the result/atmosphere, but sharing a trip to Nice before, then onto Milan with great friends and family, never to be forgotten. #MyLeeds100 #LUFC.

@Tonylufc28. Happy birthday to my beloved club #lufc. Best club in the world, best fans in the world. Finally believe we are on the right path to get back to the top in the next few years. Can’t wait to see us back in the PL.

@M_Thorp03. Without doubt my favourite memory of #LUFC is my first ever game at Elland Road where Rod Wallace scores the goal of the season against Spurs back in 1994!!