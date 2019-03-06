Leeds United fans on Twitter: ‘Wish we could bottle whatever magic happened’

Have your say

We round up what Leeds United fans are discussing on social media.

@LeedsVinny. Just rewatched the entire #LUFC v WBA game. Wish we could bottle whatever magic happened that night. Best we’ve played in years.

@DaveLUFCWatkins. Will someone for goodness sake help Bolton Wanderers out - if they can’t finish the season we’d lose 6 points! #lufc

@TeamTalkz. @GetafeCF has announced they WON’T purchasing Spanish midfielder Samu Saiz currently on loan from @LUFC. #lufc #Alaw #MOT #Championship #EFL #LaLiga #getafecf #Leeds

@ConnorMOT92. Leeds United’s Gjanni Alioski has been named in the EFL team of the week after his performance against West Brom on Friday night #lufc #mot

@wi1son79. Not yet a 3 horse race for me, you can’t rule Brom out just yet, nearly but not yet #Lufc

@LeedsUtdRyan. Bring the Premier League on for Leeds United #lufc #mot

@thedonrevie. Alioski covered so much grass on Friday that they [EFL team of week] think he played in centre mid and not left back #lufc

@DaveLUFCWatkins. Expect Leeds to have 6 changes on Saturday from the side that beat the Robins in November. That day we had Huffer, Halme, Douglas, Roofe, Dallas and Forshaw in the starting XI. Injuries permitting, I’d guess Bielsa will name an unchanged XI for a 4th consecutive game. #lufc