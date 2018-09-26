Leeds United fans on Twitter: ‘Will the Whites be wearing a third kit on Friday?’

Have your say

We round up what Leeds United fans are discussing on social media

@LeedsUtdLady. “We all hate Leeds scum” thanks @ManUtd and we don’t like you either. Not one bit. Regards #LUFC

@LeedsUtdRyan. Can just imagine Leeds in the Premier League next season with a full crowd at Elland Road and Marcelo Bielsa has manager#lufc #mot

@montymilner. Will you ever come home @JamesMilner and play for the mighty whites @LUFC #wemissu

@nathanaeluk. I’m desperate for pogba and mourinho to stay @talkSPORTDrive absolute gold! #lufc #alaw

@zakhardaker1. Only 1 united...... yeah the @LUFC

@everydaylufc. Just a reminder that we comfortably beat Derby 4-1 away from home… #lufc

@peterreilly7. @LUFC will Leeds be wearing a 3rd kit on Friday Vs Sheff Wed due to their blue and white kit? Or is our away kit sufficient.

@CarasSucias1957. So then, Sheffield Wednesday on Friday. Which #LUFC player is going to get it in the neck from the keyboard warriors this week if we lose? Win as a team, lose as a team. No scapegoats.

@LufcConnor_. Wish Kemar Roofe could have been fit for Leeds game on Friday night #LUFC #MOT